Ryan Gosling says he felt ‘seen’ donning Ken Doll’s look in the new Barbie film
Published
Ryan Gosling has said he felt “seen” donning the bleached blond and washed-out denim look of Ken Doll for the upcoming live-action Barbie film.Full Article
Published
Ryan Gosling has said he felt “seen” donning the bleached blond and washed-out denim look of Ken Doll for the upcoming live-action Barbie film.Full Article
One can only hope that the first-look photo of Gosling as Ken in the live-action Barbie movie reveals the La La Land actor’s true..