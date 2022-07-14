Euro 2022: England will not 'rotate lots' against Northern Ireland, says Sarina Wiegman
Sarina Wiegman says "not to expect lots of rotation" for England's final group game at Euro 2022 against Northern Ireland.Full Article
The Lionesses boss missed the final group game against Northern Ireland after testing positive for Covid, and faces a race to be in..
The Lionesses have already qualified for the quarter-finals of the Women's Euros as winners of Group A