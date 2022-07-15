Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa resigns after fleeing country
Published
Sri Lanka’s parliament speaker says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned after fleeing the country.Full Article
Published
Sri Lanka’s parliament speaker says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa has resigned after fleeing the country.Full Article
Colombo (AFP) July 15, 2022
The resignation of Sri Lanka's president has been accepted, the crisis-hit country's..
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s interim president until Parliament elects a successor to..