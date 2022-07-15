Met Office issues first red warning for extreme heat as odds on 40C drop
The Met Office has issued its first red warning for extreme heat, warning of a “potentially very serious situation” in parts of England.Full Article
It is expected to have a significant impact
Temperatures are set to hit 38C plus on Monday and Tuesday - with warnings of power cuts, water shortages and mobile phone failure