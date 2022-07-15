Ukraine war: British man Paul Urey dies in separatist detention
Published
British man Paul Urey, who was captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, has died in detention, reports say.Full Article
Published
British man Paul Urey, who was captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, has died in detention, reports say.Full Article
BBC Local News: Manchester -- British man Paul Urey, captured by Russian-backed separatists, has died in detention, reports say.
British man Paul Urey, who was captured by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine, has died in detention, reports say.