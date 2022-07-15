How to cope with extreme temperatures during the heatwave
Published
With the Met Office warning that lives could be at risk during potentially record-breaking hot weather next week, health experts have shared advice on how to cope.Full Article
Published
With the Met Office warning that lives could be at risk during potentially record-breaking hot weather next week, health experts have shared advice on how to cope.Full Article
Today's heat has surpassed temperatures during the heatwave of 1976, according to the BBC
Meteorologists are warning that vulnerable people - including children or the elderly - are at particular risk during extreme..