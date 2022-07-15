Craig David ‘felt violated’ after stalker turned up at his home
A woman who stalked chart star Craig David left him feeling “violated” in his own home, a court has heard.Full Article
Tanya Jeal, 31, turned up at the pop star's home and a hotel where he was staying, and sent a letter to his family.
Tanya Jeal turned up to the singer's home and messaged his friends on social media, a court heard.