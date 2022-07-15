The numbers are in for tonight's Euromillions draw, with the game's biggest jackpot ever to be won.Full Article
Euromillions results for Friday, July 15, with record breaking £191m up for grabs
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Euromillions results for Tuesday July 19, with biggest jackpot ever still to be won
The biggest Euromillions jackpot is still up for grabs after there were no winners in Friday's draw.
Daily Record
NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE: Winning EuroMillions and Thunderball numbers for Friday, July 15, 2022
A record jackpot of £191 million is once again tonight's massive prize
Derby Telegraph