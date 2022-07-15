Drama unfolds in Love Island villa as movie night returns
Published
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen face trouble in paradise as tensions unfolded following the return of movie night.Full Article
Published
Luca Bish and Gemma Owen face trouble in paradise as tensions unfolded following the return of movie night.Full Article
He was fuming at Gemma after a clip was shown during movie night
Contestants will be forced to watch clips from previous episodes.
Adam made his return last night, having made his name in the 2018 series.