Chelsea complete signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly
Published
Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a reported fee of around £34million.Full Article
Published
Chelsea have completed the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a reported fee of around £34million.Full Article
Chelsea announced the signing of Raheem Sterling earlier this week, and Todd Boehly has continued his impressive spending spree by..
The defender finally looks set to make the switch to Chelsea, sending an emotional message on social media