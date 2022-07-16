Government to convene emergency COBRA meeting 40C heatwave set to hit next week
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Government to hold emergency Cobra meeting over extreme heatwave
Hull Daily Mail
It will be the second Cobra meeting Mr Malthouse has led on the issue.
Advertisement
More coverage
Sri Lanka: Strongman’s Follies – Analysis
By Ajit Kumar Singh*
The rising economic emergency in Sri Lanka has now spiralled into a political catastrophe. At the..
Eurasia Review