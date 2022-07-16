An extract published from a new book suggests the Queen was relieved that the Duchess of Sussex, then seven months pregnant, would not be attending her husband Philip’s funeralFull Article
Queen said ‘thank goodness Meghan not coming’ to Philip’s funeral, book claims
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Queen said 'thank goodness Meghan isn't coming' before Prince Philip's funeral, book claims
The Queen expressed relief that the Duchess of Sussex was not attending the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, saying "thank..
New Zealand Herald