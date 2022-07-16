Queen's Baton Relay event in Stoke-on-Trent cancelled due to heatwave
The festivities were cancelled by Stoke-on-Trent council as temperatures are due to hit 37C.
The Commonwealth Games baton will arrive in the county as planned but the park celebration is called off due to the heatwave