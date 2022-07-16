Gregor Townsend ‘so proud’ of Scotland despite last-gasp Argentina series defeat
Published
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was proud of his players despite suffering a series defeat in Argentina in the final seconds of their tour.Full Article
Published
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was proud of his players despite suffering a series defeat in Argentina in the final seconds of their tour.Full Article
BBC Local News: South Scotland -- Scotland were simply "scratching the surface" after levelling the series in Argentina with a..