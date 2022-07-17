Doing Love Island was the worst decision of my life, says Jacques O’Neill
Published
Jacques O’Neill has said he “couldn’t cope” in the Love Island villa after quitting the hit reality dating show.Full Article
Published
Jacques O’Neill has said he “couldn’t cope” in the Love Island villa after quitting the hit reality dating show.Full Article
Love Island has said it takes its duty of care for contestants "extremely seriously" after star Jacques O'Neill told how appearing..
The Rugby league star quit Love Island last week