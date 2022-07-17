Cameron Smith is 150th Open champion after overhauling Rory McIlroy with stunning final round at St Andrews
The Australian finished with seven last day birdies - five of them in succession - to lift the claret jug in FifeFull Article
Cameron Smith produced a sensational final-round 64 at St Andrews to overtake the overnight leader Rory McIlroy and claim the Open..
The Australian, who tied for third at the Masters in April, overtook Rory McIlroy with a brilliant final round to capture his first..