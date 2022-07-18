The duo will take it in turns to host ITV show over the summer in the absence of Lorraine Kelly.Full Article
Lorraine stand-ins Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard hope to interview royals
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lorraine Kelly announces break from ITV show as replacements step in
Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard set to take it in turns to host ITV show Lorraine.
Tamworth Herald
Lorraine set to be replaced by Ranvir Singh and Christine Lampard aiming to interview Prince George
The ITV presenter was off sick with COVID-19 last week, which saw former Countdown star Carol Vorderman step in and present the..
Brentwood Gazette