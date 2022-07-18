Tribal leader set to be elected Indian President
Published
Legislators are voting on India’s next president in an election expected to be won by a tribal woman from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Full Article
Published
Legislators are voting on India’s next president in an election expected to be won by a tribal woman from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).Full Article
NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu on Thursday scripted history to become the first tribal leader to be elected as the..