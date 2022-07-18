Meghan Markle 'threw cup of tea in the air' during royal tour and 'acted abrasive'

Meghan Markle 'threw cup of tea in the air' during royal tour and 'acted abrasive'

Daily Record

Published

Meghan has been compared to Harry's mother Princess Diana, who was adored by the British public, and the Sussexes' have said that criticisms of Meghan were unfounded.

Full Article