Boris Johnson attends Farnborough Air Show
Boris Johnson has arrived at Farnborough Air Show in one of his final public appearances as Prime Minister.
Boris Johnson has visited Farnborough Air Show in one of his final public appearances as prime minister.
There he met..
Boris Johnson insisted the “engines” of the Conservative Government will “roar on” after he steps down as Prime Minister.