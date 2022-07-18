Ben Stokes’ one-day international record as World Cup hero calls it a day
Published
England World Cup winner Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday’s game against South Africa.Full Article
Published
England World Cup winner Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from one-day international cricket after Tuesday’s game against South Africa.Full Article
England Test captain Ben Stokes has taken the shock decision to retire from one-day internationals and will bow out with a final..