Tom Tugendhat has become the latest candidate to be knocked out of the Conservative leadership race.Full Article
Tom Tugendhat knocked out of Tory leadership race
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tom Tugendhat eliminated from Tory leadership race
ODN
Tom Tugendhat is eliminated from the Conservative Party leadership contest after the latest ballot. Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Tugendhat will 'continue to serve' country as PM
ODN
Tory leadership competitor Tom Tugendhat says he has "spent decades serving the country" and will continue to do in the "best way..