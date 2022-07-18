Boy, 14, missing and feared dead in Thames – as four people drown during heatwave
Published
A 14-year-old boy is missing and is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the River Thames in Richmond, southwest London.Full Article
Published
A 14-year-old boy is missing and is believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in the River Thames in Richmond, southwest London.Full Article
The family of a "kind and loving" 13-year-old boy who died after getting into difficulty while swimming in a Northumberland river..