Celebrity Drag Race gets huge revamp and it’s basically the Masked Singer with drag now

After a two year wait, RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race is coming back bigger than ever.



Most notably, the new season has moved on from the original werk room format, and instead is giving us the love child of Drag Race, The Masked Singer and, somehow, Lip Sync Battle. Yes, that’s right.



In the new RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, nine celebrities will undergo incognito drag transformations as viewers scramble to figure out their secret identities.



Each week, the celebrities will compete against one another in theatric lip-sync and dance performances in front of a live studio audience, with their identities only revealed after they are eliminated.