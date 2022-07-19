UK’s hottest day: How are temperature records measured?
Published
The UK experienced its hottest day on record on Tuesday, with warmer weather than Jamaica, the Maldives and parts of the Sahara Desert.Full Article
Published
The UK experienced its hottest day on record on Tuesday, with warmer weather than Jamaica, the Maldives and parts of the Sahara Desert.Full Article
There could be a new hottest day on record, says the Met Office
After the hottest night on record across the country we're braced to see more records tumble today