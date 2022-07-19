UK ticket-holder scoops £195 million EuroMillions jackpot
A UK ticket-holder has scooped the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million – the biggest National Lottery win of all time, Camelot has said.Full Article
One lucky winner has notched up a nine-figure fortune after matching all of the numbers in the biggest ever National Lottery draw.