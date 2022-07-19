Temperature hits 34.8C on Scotland's hottest day
Met Office provisional figures show the record high was recorded at Charterhall in the Scottish Borders.
Scotland has recorded its hottest day ever as temperatures climbed to 34.8C.
The Met Office says the Scottish record temperature of 32.9C (91.2F) could be broken on Tuesday.