Drivers planning on taking a trip this weekend are being warned that it will be the busiest summer getaway in the last eight years, with an estimated 18.8million leisure trips planned in the UK.Full Article
Record-breaking numbers of drivers expected on the roads this coming weekend
Sky News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Land Rover Defender 90 2022 long-term review
The Land Rover Defender 90 is the UK's most in-demand car, but what was it like to live with?
*Why we ran it: *to see if..
Autocar