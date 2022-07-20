Mounting cost crisis sees inflation soar to fresh 40-year high
Published
UK inflation has surged to a fresh 40-year high as fuel and energy prices rocketed amid the cost-of-living squeeze, according to official figures.Full Article
Published
UK inflation has surged to a fresh 40-year high as fuel and energy prices rocketed amid the cost-of-living squeeze, according to official figures.Full Article
The rate of inflation has hit a fresh 40-year high, placing further strain on household budgets as the cost of living crisis..