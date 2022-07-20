Real-life quidditch - which is based on the game featured in the Harry Potter books - is being renamed quadball by the sport's governing bodies to "distance themselves from the works" of author JK Rowling.Full Article
Quidditch changes its name to distance itself from JK Rowling
