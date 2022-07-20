UK ticket-holder claims record £195m EuroMillions jackpot
A UK ticket-holder has laid claim to the record EuroMillions jackpot of £195 million, the biggest National Lottery win of all time, Camelot said.Full Article
A UK ticket-holder has staked a claim for the biggest ever £195,707,000 jackpot after yesterday's EuroMillions draw, Camelot said.
Tonight's National Lottery EuroMillions winning numbers are: 06, 23, 27, 40, 41.