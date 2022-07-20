It’s noice! Cult classic Kath & Kim returns for 20th anniversary special

Dynamic mother and daughter duo Kath & Kim will grace screens for with the first new episode in 15 years.



Rumours were sparked among fans that a 20th anniversary special was on the cards, and it has now been confirmed with filming starting this week in Melbourne.



Jane Turner and Gina Riley who play Kath and Kim, respectively, were spotted in south Melbourne alongside co-stars and fictional husbands, Glenn Robbins and Peter Rowsthorn, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.



And, of course, best friend Sharon played by Magda Szubanski will also be joining.



Kath, Kim and Sharon in ‘Kath & Kim’. (YouTube)



It is believed this new sketch material will be joined by a selection of best-of and rare scenes from the original show which aired for two years between 2002 and 2004.



Kath & Kim originated in 1994 as part of sketch show Big Girl’s Blouse, but the Fountain Lakes warring mother and daughter soon made their own dedicated series.



The Kath & Kim cinematic universe included a telemovie Da Kath & Kim Code in 2005 which proved a hit in Australia, with a surprise fourth season with a new broadcaster in 2007.



Reactions to the news are already rolling in from speculation about whether Australian actor turned pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be returning as Epponnee-Rae to general elation among millennial gays everywhere.







I didn’t think I would be googling, “is Kylie Minogue in Kath & Kim” in 2022 but here we are! Australian tv is elite! #KathandKim pic.twitter.com/4ceZEQ2LIh



