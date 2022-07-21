Game of Thrones fans blown away by non-binary House of the Dragon lead as first trailer drops

The first trailer for Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has dropped, giving a first look at non-binary actor Emma D’Arcy as the franchise’s new hero.



Emma D’Arcy plays Rhaenyra Targaryen, who goes to war to fight for the Iron Throne, in the eagerly-anticipated new series.



The prequel is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and will depict the fabled war of the Seven Kingdoms over the span of decades. It is being touted as a feminist take on George RR Martin’s world, with a more progressive approach than its predecessor.



House of the Dragon is D’Arcy’s biggest acting gig to date and they spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how their gender identity has influenced their approach to the role.