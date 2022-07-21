Ukraine war: UK announces latest package of weaponry
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace promises dozens of artillery guns and 50,000 rounds of ammunition.Full Article
By Christy Lee
Russian and North Korea, both beset by punishing economic sanctions, appear to be looking for ways to..
The latest tranche comes atop about $8bn in security assistance the US provided since the war began in late February.