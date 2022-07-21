The Hollywood A-lister has made it no secret he's a major fan of the Scot and was even spotted sporting a Doctor Who t-shirt with the Sex Education actor's face on it.Full Article
Ryan Gosling says Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who is 'most exciting thing happening right now'
