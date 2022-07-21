Motherwell fall to Sligo Rovers defeat as Aidan Keena strikes first in Conference League clash at Fir Park
Published
The former Hearts hitman was the difference as Motherwell now have it all to do in Ireland.Full Article
Published
The former Hearts hitman was the difference as Motherwell now have it all to do in Ireland.Full Article
The Fir Park side kick-off their European journey tomorrow when they host the League of Ireland outfit
Aidan Keena scores as Sligo Rovers take a first-leg Europa Conference League qualifying lead against Motherwell at Fir Park.