Taylor Swift joins Haim on-stage in London
Pop superstar Taylor Swift has made a surprise appearance during Haim’s London O2 performance, telling fans: “I haven’t been on stage in a very long time, it’s nice.”Full Article
Taylor Swift surprised concert-goers at Haim's show at The O2 by performing a TikTok viral mash-up of 'Gasoline' and 'Love Story'.