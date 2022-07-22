Dwight Gayle: Stoke City sign Newcastle United striker on two-year deal
BBC Local News: Stoke and Staffordshire -- Stoke City sign striker Dwight Gayle from Premier League club Newcastle United on a two-year contract.Full Article
The 32-year-old has called time on his spell in the North East seeking a new challenge with the Potters