Long NHS waiting lists fuel rise in number of patients paying for private care
Published
Long NHS waiting lists are causing patients to “opt out” of NHS treatment and pay for health care from their own pockets, experts have said.Full Article
Published
Long NHS waiting lists are causing patients to “opt out” of NHS treatment and pay for health care from their own pockets, experts have said.Full Article
By John W. Whitehead and Nisha Whitehead
Nothing is private.
We teeter on the cusp of a cultural,..