Commonwealth Games 2022: Adam Peaty 'couldn't miss' Games on his doorstep
Published
Adam Peaty says he would never have let a broken foot keep him from swimming in a home Commonwealth Games and was prepared to compete while injured.Full Article
Published
Adam Peaty says he would never have let a broken foot keep him from swimming in a home Commonwealth Games and was prepared to compete while injured.Full Article
The Olympic swimming hero and Strictly Come Dancing star is hoping to win gold in Birmingham