Lotto players could also pocket half a million pounds from the Thunderball draw on Friday July 22.Full Article
EuroMillions winning numbers for £14m jackpot after UK winner bags £195m prize
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE: Winning EuroMillions and Thunderball numbers for Friday, July 29, 2022
Derby Telegraph
Tonight's EuroMillions jackpot prize is £34 million
Advertisement
More coverage
NATIONAL LOTTERY RESULTS LIVE: Winning EuroMillions and Thunderball numbers for Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Tonight's jackpot prize is £22 million
Derby Telegraph
Mega Millions Jackpot Now $790M, Nation's 4th Largest Prize
Watch VideoLottery officials on Friday raised the Mega Millions grand prize to $790 million, giving players a shot at what would be..
Newsy