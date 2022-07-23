Asking for a friend: ‘I cheated on my partner with a former colleague, I’m tempted to see him again’

Q: I cheated on my partner a couple of months ago. It was with a former colleague who was leaving to go travelling, and we hooked up after his leaving party. It feels bad to say, but I don’t really regret it. We had flirted for a few months, and it almost felt inevitable that we would get together. I didn’t tell my partner, but now this guy is back in town after he came home from travelling early. We aren’t working together this time, but I am tempted to see if we can get together again as I enjoyed the last time. I do worry that this has the potential to turn into an affair, and while I don’t want to hurt my partner, I feel like I can’t resist this opportunity. The thought of it makes me feel excited, something I haven’t felt in a while, and I find this man just so attractive. Should I go for it?