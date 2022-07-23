Body found after 21-year-old man went missing in the water near Clacton Pier
A man's body has been found after a 21-year-old went missing in the sea near Clacton Pier, Essex Police have said.Full Article
The 21-year-old had gone missing after getting into difficulty in the water near Clacton Pier
A man’s body has been found after a 21-year-old man went missing in water in Essex on the UK’s hottest ever day.