Millions have already received the first instalment, but when is the second part of the Cost of Living Payment due.Full Article
DWP confirms when you will get second cost of living payment in your account
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
DWP Cost of Living payment: When is the second instalment due?
Folkestone Herald
DWP has confirmed more than 8million people on low income will receive the financial help
DWP confirms when Brits will receive their second Cost of Living payment
Hertfordshire Mercury
DWP second Cost of Living payments to go out in autumn
Cornish Guardian
Advertisement
More coverage
DWP Cost of Living payment: When the second payment will arrive in bank accounts
Around 551,000 families in the East Midlands are eligible
Sleaford Target
DWP: Second Cost of Living payment and when will it arrive in bank accounts
The one-off Cost of Living payment may ease the pressure on some household budgets
Nottingham Post