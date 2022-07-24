Roads to Port of Dover ‘flowing normally’ after days of traffic chaos
Traffic at the Port of Dover is once again "flowing normally" after days of lengthy queues created travel chaos for holidaymakers.
Traffic into the Port of Dover is returning to normal following days of queueing for France-bound travellers.
LONDON (AP) — Truck drivers and Britons heading off on holiday by ferry faced hours-long waits at the port of Dover on Friday,..