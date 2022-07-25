The Omen and Titanic actor David Warner dies age 80
Actor David Warner, who starred in films including Titanic, The Omen and the Star Trek franchise, has died aged 80 from a cancer-related illness, his family has announced.Full Article
David's family confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement.
David Warner, who recently starred in Mary Poppins Returns, dies from a cancer-related illness.