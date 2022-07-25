Victoria Beckham belts out Spice Girls classic in iconic karaoke clip: ‘This is everything!’

Stop what you are doing! Victoria Beckham is back as Posh Spice and belting out the Spice Girls’s 1997 classic “Stop”.



That’s right, Victoria Beckham tapped back into her pop singer roots on a holiday to France with the Beckham family.



David Beckham posted the chaotic clip to social media of the most elusive ‘spice’ karaoking the night away to Spice Girls.



Not only that but it was coupled with the original dance moves – performed perfectly of course.



“Karaoke night with the one & only Posh Spice,” David captioned the post on Instagram, which has already gained almost 6 million views and counting at the time of writing.





