Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie Battersbee.Full Article
Doctors can withdraw Archie Battersbee's life support, court rules
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Judges reject Archie Battersbee life support appeal
ODN
Court of Appeal judges have ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie Battersbee,..
Advertisement
More coverage
Archie Battersbee doctors can turn off his life support, appeal judges rule
Tamworth Herald
Three Court of Appeal judges on Monday delivered a ruling about what moves are in the best interests of Archie Battersbee.