Lenny Henry to be baton bearer in relay to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham
Published
Sir Lenny Henry has said carrying the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its 294-day journey to the Commonwealth Games fills him with “massive pride”.Full Article
Published
Sir Lenny Henry has said carrying the Queen’s Baton on the final leg of its 294-day journey to the Commonwealth Games fills him with “massive pride”.Full Article
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Sir Lenny arrived in Victoria Square before the relay's final leg ahead of the..