Troy Parrott: Preston North End sign Tottenham Hotspur forward on season-long loan
Preston North End sign forward Troy Parrott on a season-long loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
Troy Parrott has joined Preston North End on a season-long loan deal after penning a new contract until 2025 at Tottenham